Dr. James “Jim” Lea, Jr., Professor Emeritus, Middle Tennessee State University passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the age of 81.

He was born on March 17, 1941, in Lebanon, Tennessee. Growing up in Birmingham, AL, and Lebanon, he graduated from Lebanon High School in 1959, valedictorian of his class. He received a B.S. degree in mathematics from Tennessee Tech in 1963 and an M.S. degree in mathematics from Tech in 1965, the first person to receive that degree.

He taught mathematics at UT Martin and Tennessee Tech and received the Doctor of Philosophy degree in mathematics from Louisiana State University in 1971. In 1971 he began an almost 40-year notable career of teaching and research at Middle Tennessee State University. He was a Visiting Professor at UT Knoxville in 1976-1977.

Dr. Lea authored numerous research papers in mathematics, was a member of the American Mathematical Society and was published in peer-reviewed highest ranked mathematical journals. He reviewed hundreds of research articles and book manuscripts in the fields of mathematics and computer science. He presented his work at national and international meetings and was an invited participant at the NATO Advanced Study Institute Symposium in Banff, Canada, and the Jonsson Symposium in Reykjavik, Iceland. He was awarded the MTSU Outstanding Research Award in 1981.

Jim developed several courses for both the mathematics and computer science departments at MTSU and was a founding member of the computer science department, later returning to his beloved mathematics department. He was several times recognized by students as “a person at MTSU who makes a real difference in the lives of students”.

He served the University in numerous ways: chairing committees, helping to develop the D.A. Degree in Arts and Sciences and the M.S. Degree in Mathematics, was instrumental in establishing the Faculty Senate Liaison Committee, and twice served as president of the MTSU chapter of Sigma Xi, the Scientific Research Society of North America.

Upon his retirement in 2008, the distinction of Professor Emeritus was bestowed on Dr. Lea.

Dr. Lea was a member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Murfreesboro where he taught Sunday School, served as an elder and served on committees for the local church and for Murfreesboro Presbytery. His service to the community included terms as co-president of the MTSU Campus School PTA and the Oakland High School PTA. He was President of the Middle Tennessee Symphony Guild in 1990-1991.

Jim loved being outdoors, thus he enjoyed a wonderful hobby of traveling all over Middle Tennessee photographing the beauty in nature, particularly wildflowers and waterfalls. He was an avid reader, a lover of music, enjoyed bridge, travel, and learning about other cultures. He loved sports and lettered in track for four years at Tennessee Tech.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Wesley Lea, Sr., and Ruth Hankins Lea.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Lucinda Rose Taylor Lea. They met in the Mathematics Department at Tennessee Tech and were married for almost 56 years. He is also survived by son James Taylor Lea (Anna Cleworth) of Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom, and daughter Lucinda Laurel Lea (Brita Strandberg) of University Park, Maryland, and two wonderful grandchildren, Annika and Finn. He is also survived by his sister, Patricia Cobb {Ronnie}, a nephew, Andy Cobb {Ciara}, two great-nieces, and a great-nephew, all of Cookeville, TN.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of a memorial service beginning at 11:00 am at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Murfreesboro with Reverends Chris Warren and Joy Warren officiating. A private graveside service will take place in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the MTSU Jim and Lucinda Lea Endowed Mathematics Scholarship, Development Office, MTSU, PO BOX 109, MURFREESBORO, TN, 37130, or the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 907 E. Main Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

