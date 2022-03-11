Dr. J. Howard “Dr. Bud” Young of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, he was 92 years old.

Born January 6, 1930 in Portsmouth, OH, he is preceded in death by his parents Jessie Howard Young and Nellie Eva Wade Young, his wife Janie Young, and his sister Mary Virginia Young McGregor.

Dr. Young is survived by his children, Donald Howard Young and wife Laura of Leesburg, VA, and Allyson Young George and husband David of Birmingham, AL; sister, Elaine Young Todd and husband John; grandchildren, Kevin Howard Young and wife Amanda, Steven Brooks Young and fiancé Emily with great-granddaughter Teagan Anne Young, Kyle David George and wife Lynne with great-grandson Grayson Lawrence George, and Katelyn George Bruhn and husband Mitchell.

Dr. Young attended Central High School in Knoxville, TN where he was valedictorian of his senior class. He then graduated from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville before attending the University of Tennessee Medical School in Memphis, graduating in 1953. After serving in the Air Force as Captain and flight surgeon at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, AL, he completed his residency at Bowman-Grey Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC.

Dr. Young was the first board-certified OB/GYN in Rutherford County, establishing his practice in 1961. At one time, he served as Chief of Staff at Middle Tennessee Medical Center, now known as Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital, and was a past president of the Nashville OB/GYN Society. He worked with the Dispensary of Hope and the Hope Clinic, where he was awarded for his service with the Spirit of Hope Award. He also served on multiple medical mission trips to India, Thailand, Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana.

During his early years in Murfreesboro, Dr. Young enjoyed his Arabian horse farm, participating in various show events with his daughter Allyson. Dr. Young was a member of the Middle Tennessee Choral Society, First Baptist Church, and Choir, and was a large supporter of the Orpheus Vocal Competition at MTSU. He loved snow skiing, sailing, and boating, and even made “The Great Circle Cruise” around the eastern USA on his own boat.

Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with a memorial service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dr. Young’s memory to the Hope Clinic of Murfreesboro, Middle Tennessee Choral Society, or First Baptist Church Murfreesboro on Main Street.

