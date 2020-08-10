Dr. A.H. “Lefty” Solomon, age 87, of Murfreesboro, TN, died August 4th 2020 after a short illness.

Lefty, as he was known to all, was born March 13, 1933 to the late Malmoud and Julia Howard Solomon in Crab Orchard, Kentucky. His home state later bestowed upon him the honor of Kentucky Colonel for his many accomplishments.

He attended Union College in Kentucky on a basketball scholarship where he met the love of his life, Carolyn Ann Dushame, who became his wife of 64 years.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his discharge he resumed his baseball career with the Cincinnati Redlegs organization.

After he left professional baseball he returned to school to get his doctorate at George Peabody College in Nashville.

He then began his long teaching and coaching career at Cumberland University, Westminster College in Pennsylvania, and ended up at Middle Tennessee State University where he achieved Professor Emerites. There he coached the baseball team and was the chairman of the Heatlh and Physical Education Department. Later, he returned to his greatest love, which was teaching the students in the classroom.

During Lefty’s many years of teaching, coaching, and mentoring, he accumulated numerous awards and honors.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Carolyn; sons, Kent (Dawn) Solomon and Scott (Bonnie) Solomon; brother, Art (Gladys) Solomon; grandchildren, Nathan Solomon, Brett (Josie) Solomon, Alexandria Solomon, Leighton Solomon, Kraig (Heather) Sells and Erika (Mark) Sells and four great grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes, Lefty was cremated and no formal services are planned.

For those who wish, feel free to donate to a charity of your choice in his name.