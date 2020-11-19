Dr. Fred Royce Lovelace, age 91, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on November 16, 2020.

Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow visitation at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Murfreesboro. The family would like to encourage all attending to wear blue in honor of Dr. Fred’s life. Additionally, please wear a mask and practice social distancing for the health and safety of all guests.

Dr. Fred Royce Lovelace loving husband and father, retired anesthesiologist, and avid MTSU sports fan died peacefully on November 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 91 years old. He was beloved and respected by his family, friends, and colleagues for a life defined by deep intelligence, compassion, and integrity. Dr. Lovelace’s career reflected a relentless quest to improve the technical practice of anesthesia, as well as improving educational and physical fitness opportunities for students in middle Tennessee. Over a sixty-year period, he made significant contributions in health care, business, and sports. His positive impact also included job creation and philanthropic leadership and generosity in his home state of Tennessee.

Fred Royce Lovelace was born on August 1, 1929 in Donelson, TN to John Milton and Georgia Lovelace. He graduated from Donelson High School and later earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Peabody College. With a desire to serve his country, Fred completed the Aviation Cadet Program at James Connally AFB in Waco, TX and served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Following his Air Force service, Fred attended medical school, received his MD from the University of Tennessee, and practiced as an anesthesiologist from 1962 to 1992. During his medical career, Fred founded the Murfreesboro Anesthesia Group which continues to serve our community. He also served as the President of the Rutherford and Stone River Medical Society and President of the Tennessee State Society of Anesthesiologists.

Fred’s wisdom, analytical abilities, and strong business compass were qualities recognized by many other entities. He served on for-profit and non-profit boards, including: Murfreesboro Bank & Trust, Midstate Bank & Trust, Community Board of Third National, SunTrust Banks, and the Blue Raider Association. He was also a member of the St. Thomas Rutherford Foundation.

Fred was perhaps best known for his passion for sports. Whether cheering on the “Big Blue,” running infinite 5K road races, or encouraging his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren at one of their numerous athletic events, sports were a foundational part of life for Fred. He loved a well-played game in any sport. He was an avid MTSU sports fan, serving two terms as President of the Blue Raider Athletic Association, and over the course of a decade, he attended all but one men’s basketball game, home and away. Fred could tell you every statistic on every player, every win or loss by every coach, and every correct or incorrect call made by a referee. He was a True Blue Fan.

Fred was committed to helping establish athletic competition for individuals of all ages. He helped start Junior Pro basketball in Murfreesboro and the Rutherford County Cross Country Meet for high school athletes. Fred was an active participant and advocate for the Tennessee Senior Games for 15+ years, competing in all track and field events, racquetball, and the 5k and 10k races. His passion for running inspired family and friends to lace up their shoes and join the fun by creating the “Perfect Race,” which became known as the Fenton Payne and Fred 5K & Kid’s Fun Run. The run honored Dr. Fred Lovelace and his lifelong friend and running partner, Dr. Payne Hardison. During its tenure, the races raised over half a million dollars for MTSU’s Blue Raider Athletic Association, the Primary Care and Hope Clinic, and Special Kids.

Dr. Lovelace is preceded in death by his parents John Milton and Georgia Lovelace.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Mary Black Lovelace; children, Mike (Shellie) Lovelace, Linda Christy (David) Pullias, Terri Kay (Bruce) Savage, Kerry Leigh (Nathan) Rogers, Laura Elizabeth (Col. Joshua) Berry; grandchildren, Chandler, Emma, and Brock Lovelace, Ashley (Dr. Mark) Hardison, Jonathan (Jalah) Pullias, Grace (Zack) Poteet, Jordan (Sara Jane) Pullias, Emily and Lauren Savage, Ainsley and McKinsley Slicker, and Jonathan, Jessica and Elijah Berry; and 15 great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend our deepest thanks to everyone for their help and kindness throughout this past year.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The MTSU Foundation for the Dr. Fred Royce Lovelace Basketball Endowment at www.MTSU.EDU/supportlovelace or text ‘MTFred’ to 41444 or to the St. Thomas Rutherford Foundation or to the K9s for Warriors at k9sforwarriors.org.

