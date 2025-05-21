OBITUARY: Doyle McGhee

Mr. Doyle McGhee, age 82, of Kingston, TN passed away Monday, May 19, 2025. He was born in Clinchmore, TN. Mr. McGhee worked as a machinist for FedEx until his retirement. He loved playing golf anywhere he could.

Mr. McGhee is survived by his sons, Michael McGhee and his wife Teena and Gary McGhee; grandchildren, Dana Ellis and Jessica Foote; siblings, Ricky McGhee and Sherry McGhee; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leta Peyton McGhee.

Entombment will place on hursday, May 22, 2025 at 11:00am at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.