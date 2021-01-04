Doyle Lowe, age 75, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. A native of Rutherford County, TN, he was the son of the late James Ward and Sudie Corine Delbridge Lowe. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Cathy Jones.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Anne Moore Lowe; daughter, Sonya McCravy and her husband Steve; son, Bryan Lowe and his wife Judy; grandchildren, Caroline, Kate and Callie; brother, Roger Lowe and his wife Vicki; along with much loving extended family.

Mr. Lowe was a member of First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Murfreesboro. He began High School at Murfreesboro Central but his final two years were at Smyrna High School, graduating in 1964. He was retired after 46 years with Tennessee Department of Transportation in its Engineering/Surveying department.

Doyle’s love of sports led him to officiate high school football games starting with the Tullahoma Football Association in 1969. By 1972 he had added basketball officiating to his duties, also many remember him on the chain crew at MTSU football games and girls High School fastpitch softball. In 2020 he was recognized by TSSAA for his decades of service. As a referee/umpire for 51 years, he loved the people and just a desire to help young folks on their way in life. He wanted to be honest and make it about the kids and the coaches. He enjoyed coaching Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball when his son played. He was huge Titans fan and enjoyed going to all the games and also attending his granddaughters basketball, swimming and softball games giving them advice along the way.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Lowe can be made to the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church or to the American Diabetes Association.

A graveside service will be Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Rev. Chris Warren will officiate.

