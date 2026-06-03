OBITUARY: Doyle Kelton Perry

Doyle Kelton Perry, beloved father, grandfather, companion, brother and friend, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2026 at the age of 66. Born on July 15, 1959 in Orange County, California, to Doyle Perry and Lillie Neeley. Kelly dedicated much of his early career to serving others in law enforcement in Houston, Texas. His years in law enforcement reflected the strength, commitment, and courage that defined his life. While his career was meaningful, his greatest pride and joy was always his family.

A devoted father, he rarely missed a ballgame, proudly cheering from the sidelines and capturing life’s moments behind the lens of his camcorder. Through countless videos and memories, he preserved the everyday moments that mattered most. Birthdays, victories, family gatherings, and simple afternoons spent together.

He had a deep appreciation for nature and found peace outdoors. Kelly relocated to Tennessee to be closer to loved ones in 2003, where he began a second career with Schneider Electric located in Smyrna, TN.

In his later years, he discovered joy in simpler things, learning to bake homemade bread, alongside his life partner, Brenda. He enjoyed working craft shows, creating memories together while meeting people and sharing their passions. He loved trips to Home Depot and doing projects for his family and helping friends and neighbors. He also loved his new Ford Ranger.

He will be remembered for his funny sense of humor, his love for his family, his willingness to serve others, and the way he documented life so carefully, making sure the people he loved would always have memories to hold onto.

He is survived by his loving life partner, Brenda Cagle; his three children, Bradley Perry (Brandy Doss), Jennifer Phillips (Clayton Phillips), and Jeffrey Perry; grandchildren, Jacob Simpson, Gavin Perry, Chase Perry, Juliann Phillips and Wyatt Perry. Kelly was an amazing brother to Rhonda Davis (Steve Davis and family) Connie Banes (Randy Banes and family), Duane Perry and family, Alan Cooper and family. Kelly also had half brothers and sisters Rick Roush, Steve Perry, Robert Perry and Crystal Perry. One of Kelly’s greatest pleasures was spending time with his siblings. He has many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly.

His presence brought comfort and strength to many, and his memory will continue to live on in the lives he touched. Though he is no longer with us, the love, lessons, and memories he leaves behind will remain forever in the hearts of those who knew him. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 9, 2026 at New Hope Baptist Church located at 10720 New Hope Rd. Christiana, TN 37037 from 4-7pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Good Shepherd Children’s Home located at 203 Woodcraft Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email