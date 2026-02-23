Monday, February 23, 2026
Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Douglas Rudolph Banar

OBITUARY: Douglas Rudolph Banar

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Douglas Rudolph Banar, 74, passed away on February 17, 2026, in Murfreesboro, TN.

He was born on April 14, 1951, in Salem, Ohio, to the late Rita Faye Pierce and Rudolph Stephen Banar. He was also preceded in death by his son, Thomas Banar.

He was a US Army Veteran from the Vietnam War. Douglas is survived by his wife, Sathia Banar; his daughter, Shyla Banar; and two brothers, Randall Macintosh and Rob Baxter.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on February 24, 2026, at 2:15 PM at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

He will be deeply missed and remembered by his family and those who knew him.

