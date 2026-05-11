OBITUARY: Douglas Eric Barrett

Douglas Eric Barrett, age 58, passed away May 7, 2026, at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro and a horse trainer.

Eric was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas Elmo Barrett and Eleanor Faye Barrett; brother, Jamie Barrett; and sister, Shannon Cooper.

He is survived by son, Michael Shane Barrett and wife, Chelsea; daughter, Casey Conard; brother Steve Barrett and wife Lynn; sister, Nikki Brown; grandchildren, Jaxon Conard, Lacie Barrett, Blakelee Barrett, and Hadley Barrett; nephew, Trey Brown and wife Haley; and his beloved dog, Sis.

Eric was a storyteller at heart, the kind of man who made you read between the lines and kept you on your toes. Thoughtful and wise beyond measure, he carried a big mind, a steady presence, and a heart that spoke louder than words ever could.

He found peace and joy in the company of horses and Sis, a love that reflected who he was—strong, patient, and deeply connected to the simple beauty of life. Whether in the barn, out on the land under a tree, or sharing stories with friends, he was most at home where life felt honest and unhurried.

Those who knew him understood the depth of his character. His friends and family loved him for his loyalty, his calm wisdom, and the way he could say so much without saying much at all. Many joke that you have to read between the lines to catch what he is saying. While he listened, he also spoke a lot of wisdom, thought deeply, tested you and left people better simply by being present.

He will be remembered not for loud moments, but for meaningful ones—the steady advice, the storytelling, the dependable friendship, and the love he showed through actions rather than words.

His absence leaves a silence that will be deeply felt, but his memory will live on in the stories shared by family and friends, the lessons he passed down, and the enduring spirit he carried throughout his life.

Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Thursday, May 14, 2026, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM Friday, May 15, 2026, at Jennings and Ayers with Greg Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers or meals, the family ask that you consider donating to help support Eric’s children in paying for the funeral at https://www.gofundme.com/f/laying-a-horseman-to-rest?

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN, 37130. 615-893-2422.

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