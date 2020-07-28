Douglas Edward Short, age 61, passed away at his residence July 24, 2020. He was born in Fort Knox, KY and a resident of Rutherford County. Douglas served in the United States Navy from 1979-1985.

Douglas was preceded in death by his father, Lt. Col. Kenneth Short; brother, Charles Hollandsworth; and sister, Connie Short. He is survived by his mother, Betty Powell Short; sons, Douglas Wayne (Meagan Thompson) Short, Michael Douglas (Shelbi) Short; daughter, Crystal (Timothy) Malone; brother, Kenneth Short; sisters, Diane Lynn, Angela, Beaty; and grandchildren, Hayley Malone, Aaralyn Thompson, Hannah Malone, Ayden Short, Evin Short, Wyatt Ray, Ryan Malone and Owen Short.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, August 8, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Military honors will begin at 10:00 AM.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.