OBITUARY: Douglas Campbell

Mr. Douglas Campbell, age 75, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, November 21, 2025. He was born in Jackson, MS to the late James Campbell and Wilma Sandifer. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Deborah, and his siblings, Donna Hails and David Campbell Sr.

He is survived by his children, Donald (Nyoka) Campbell and David (Ellen) Campbell; grandchildren, Noah Bourbon, Tyler Campbell, and Nathaniel Campbell; and his great-grandchild, Casen Campbell.

Douglas was a Navy veteran, serving our country for 21 years. He loved all things aviation and was known to be a computer nerd. He participated in Ham Radio Club and was passionate about his faith. He was a part of the Multi-Media Team at World Outreach Church here in Murfreesboro and was also a small group leader. He loved his family and was always someone they could count on to take care of them.

Cremation is under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.