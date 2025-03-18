OBITUARY: Doug Atkin

Douglas L. Atkin, 86, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully Saturday, March 8th with his family at his side.

He graduated in 1956 from Willoughby Union High School (Willoughby, Ohio) where he played drums in the “Rangers” marching band. While in High School, Doug played drums in the first Rock-and-Roll band in the area, “The Four Plaids”. He continued to play music into adulthood in “The Lamplighters”.

As a native of Ohio, Doug was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns as well as both the Ohio State football team and marching band.

He married the love of his life, Linda Maitland, on November 8, 1958. They had three children, Larry (Cindy), Ken, and Melissa (deceased).

Among Doug’s many interests were coaching his sons’ baseball teams, playing drums and guitar, writing and performing music, and enjoying his beagles. He was also a wonderful cook, often creating recipes of his own with the thought of authoring a cookbook. No one ever turned down an invitation to come to the Atkins’ for a meal.

Doug was a founding member of All Saints Episcopal Church (Smyrna) and St. Patrick’s Anglican Church (Murfreesboro).

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Linda; his sons Larry (Cindy), Ken, Lucas, and Kerry Gleason; his brother Denny; grandchildren Ashley (Adam) Bond, Dustin (Morgan) Atkin, Christopher (Julie), Courtney (Eric) Bennett, and Robert (Kandace); Great grandchildren Addison, Alivia, Annlynn, Amelia, Lynnex, Caden, Camren, Nathan, and Franke; as well as many long-time friends who loved him dearly.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents Evelyn and Wendell; his daughter Melissa Renee, his brother Don and wife Barbara.

A visitation with the family will be held at 3:30pm Sunday March 23rd at St. Patrick’s Anglican Church (7103 Baker Road, Murfreesboro, TN) with the Burial Rite (Funeral) to follow at 4:30pm.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.