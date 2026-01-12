OBITUARY: Dotson Ray Harrison

Dotson Ray Harrison, lovingly known to family and friends as Harry, Dot, and Papa, age 83, passed away peacefully with family by his side on January 8, 2026. He was born on April 5, 1942, in Stewart County, Tennessee, to the late Harold and Ruby Harrison.

Dotson proudly served his country in the United States Navy from August 1962 to April 1968 as an Electronics Technician. During his service, he was awarded the Good Conduct Award and received the National Defense Service Medal, honors that reflected his dedication, integrity, and commitment to duty.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Dotson became a Master Mason, a member of Havana Lodge #167 in Florida, a brotherhood he held in high regard.

Dotson was married for many years to his beloved wife, Betty Harrison, until her passing. Together they raised five children and were blessed with three grandchildren and he now has great-grandchildren. Throughout their marriage, they lived in Florida and Germany, and spent much of their lives in Clarksville, Tennessee, where Dotson worked as a government employee at Fort Campbell Army Base. He later retired after a distinguished career as an Equipment Specialist. After retirement, he moved to Smyrna, Tennessee.

Several years after the passing of his first wife, Dotson met Rhonda Harrison, who was his neighbor. Both widowed, they found great joy, companionship, and healing in one another. They were married on August 20, 2008, and shared 17 years of marriage filled with love, laughter, and devotion. Their love was selfless, pure, and admired by all who knew them. Through this marriage, Dotson gained three daughters, whom he loved as his own, and ten additional grandchildren, all of whom he cherished deeply.

Dotson was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ruby Harrison; sister, Bonnie Harrison; first wife, Betty Harrison; son, Billy Denmark; daughter, Felicia Carson; son, Michael Shawn Harrison; and grandson, Chase Harrison.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda Harrison; son, Tony Denmark; daughters, Cindi Holton, Marlena Hawke-Hatfield (Carl), Angie Layman (David), and Julie Staats (Jamie); grandchildren, Gary, Emily, Ray, Sonja, Riley, Zoey, Zander, Deacon, Carlee, Tyler, Jaylen, Jersey, and Jordyn, along with several great-grandchildren.

Dotson was the kindest, most loving man, accepting and loving all who knew him. He had a gentle spirit, a generous heart, and a deep love for his family. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered by all whose lives he touched.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, January 24, 2026 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Celebration of life will begin at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes cards, notes, or written memories that may be shared with Rhonda and kept as a remembrance of Dotson’s life.