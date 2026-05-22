Dorothy “Dot” Shrader, age 88, of Fayetteville, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at Lynchburg Nursing Home. She was born in Lincoln County, TN, on August 10, 1937, and was an only child. Dot took speech from elementary school through college, traveling with the debate team and capturing many wins. She enjoyed performing as a majorette during Central High School games. She was an excellent speaker and aspired to become a lawyer. However, upon attending MTSU in Murfreesboro, she soon met and fell in love with another only child, Doug Shrader from Flintville. They were married in 1956.

She was a co-owner and bookkeeper at Shrader Auto Parts & Supply and a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was an avid reader from an early age, and during her adult years would read a book a day, occasionally having two or three going at the same time, with historical drama, mysteries, and thrillers being her favorites. She was very involved in her children’s activities as they grew, and she remained their biggest cheerleader throughout her life.

Both she and her husband had a soft spot for homeless animals and shelter pets and rescued many over the years. Her loving and giving spirit carried her into her eighties, when she enjoyed working at the Warriors Exhibit, talking to visitors, and learning about our many veterans’ sacrifices and experiences. No matter where she was, she was always present with a welcoming smile and encouraging words.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Robert Lee Burns & Lucille Wiley Burns; her husband: James Douglas “Doug” Shrader: and her most beloved grandson: Wyatt Kip Johnson.

Along with many cousins and friends, Dot is survived by her daughters: Susan Johnson and Cynthia (Gregg) Hill; her son: James Douglas “Jim” (Cindy) Shrader; and her grandchildren: Travis Hill (Drew) Bennett, Logan Hill, Gavin Allen, and Ava Newman.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Humane Society or the Lincoln County Warriors Exhibit.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 22, 2026, at 1:00 p.m., at Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home with Ross Bryson officiating. Burial will follow in Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dorothy “Dot” Shrader.

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This obituary was published by Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home.

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