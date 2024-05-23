OBITUARY: Dortha Ann Parks Sons

Dortha Ann Parks Sons, age 79, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2024 at her daughter’s home in Greenbrier, Tennessee.

Dortha was the daughter of the late Russell and Winnie Myrtle May Parks.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Blackburn and husband Doug of Greenbrier, TN; sister, Gail Eggleston and husband Larry of Tullahoma; granddaughters, Christy Costanza of White House, TN, Tammy Primm of White House, TN and Julie Davis and husband Jody of Greenbrier, TN; great-grandchildren, Cal Costanza, Eden Primm, Tanner Primm, Logan Primm, Caleb Primm and Abbie Davis; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by brother, Charles Leon Parks and his wife Carolyn; and sister, Betty Owens and her husband A.C.

Ms. Sons was a longtime member of Miracle Baptist Church in Lavergne. She was a person that strongly believed in working, as evidenced by having worked at Genesco Shoes in Tullahoma, helping produce heating and air conditioners at Heil Quaker, various food service related jobs and a customer service specialist with Shop at Home Network.

Services to celebrate Dortha will be at Three O’clock the afternoon of Friday, May 24, 2024 at Roselawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are cordially invited to visitation, also on Friday, May 24, 2024 at Roselawn Funeral Home from Twelve noon until the service begins at Three O’clock. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

