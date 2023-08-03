OBITUARY: Dorris Wayne Pope

Mr. Dorris Wayne Pope, age 77, of Smyrna, TN, passed away on August 1st, 2023, at his home after a long battle with lung cancer.

Dorris was born on September 18th, 1945, to parents Edgar Allen Pope and Annie Thelma Pope in Murfreesboro, TN.

He was a member of the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He did military work as a fireman as well as metal ship fitting on Navy Vessels. He retired as a pipefitter for Honeywell.

Dorris is survived by his wife, Judy Pope; daughter, Lisa (Sonie) Lowe; stepdaughter, Brandi (Anthony) Harmon Fowler; grandchildren, Kathy Price, Kimberly Brooks, and Kristin (Nick) Sarno; great-grandchildren, Kandice, Andrew, Jayden, Alexis, Emily, Grace Ann, Adeline, Hazel, Vivian, Gabriele, and Sophia; brother, Clarence (Pam) Nipper; and many nieces and nephews which he adored.

He is preceded by his first wife, Carol E. Pope, parents, Edgar and Thelma Pope, two sisters, and two brothers.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 4th, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna, TN. An additional visitation will be held on Saturday, August 5th, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with funeral services beginning at 12:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna, TN. Military Honors and burial will begin at 2:00 PM sharp at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Cancer Society, PAWS of Rutherford County, and Alive Hospice.

