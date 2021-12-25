It is with great sadness that the family of Dorris ‘Sonny’ ‘Sug’ Bogle announce his passing.

Dorris was 81 years old when he passed on December 19th, 2021.

He is survived by his children – Michael Britt Bogle and Brandy Bogle Lester, grandson Brandle Bogle, and a loving community of family and friends – too many to count.

His Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, December 26, 2021. The family has planned a Visitation from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Mint Springs Farm, located at 7730 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135. A Graveside Burial is to follow at 3:00 PM located at Ward’s Grove Cemetery, 7707 Halls Hill Pike, Milton, TN 37118. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Tennessee Kidney Foundation.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.