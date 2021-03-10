Dorothy Jean King, age 89 of Murfreesboro died Monday March 8, 2021. She was a native of Gulston, Kentucky was preceded in death by her husband, Buster L. King; daughter, Brenda King Fitzgerald; son, Gerald Dewey King; parents, Commodore Dewey Wilson, Frankie Minnie Nantz Wilson; brother, C. D. Wilson; sister, Ruby Jewel Claiborne.

Mrs. King was member of Church of God and had worked in her home with Child Care. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

Mrs. King is survived by her daughters, Deborah King Weatherly and husband Galvin, Pamela Jewel Gateley, Patricia Louise Victory; grandchildren, James Piedra, Lisa Warren, Kimberly King, Heather Edwards, Brian Victory, Marie Victory, Charlotte Free, Dorothy Jean Austin, Ericka Gann, Kaci Nicole Weatherly, Matthew Dwayne Weatherly; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister; Mary Ruth Pearcy and husband Randy, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 10:00AM until funeral service at 12 Noon Saturday March 13th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com