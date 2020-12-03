Dorothy Jean Holladay, age 83, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 30th 2020. A native of Rutherford County she was the daughter of the late Samuel Buford and Annie Marie Toombs Hall. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Holladay; and three brothers, Les Hall, Larry Hall, Carroll Hall.

She is survived by her children, Lisa Richards and her husband Ron, Lionel “Bubba” Holladay and his wife Raylee, and Sam Holladay; nine grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

She went by many names, Momma, Nanny, Mean Jean, Momma Rabbit, and what Ronnie Richards called her. The one she liked the most was Nanny.

She gave the best advice and the worst butt chewins’. She would tell you what she thought about you or what you were doing, whether you wanted to hear it or not. She was quick with the leather strap.

If she loved you, she would go to war for you, even if you started it. She had a heart as big as the outside and wasn’t scared of much.

She completed the Citizens Fire Academy at 72 (we believe it was) and was the first one of her class to climb to the top of the ladder truck, even the men didn’t want to do it until she showed them up. She got her handgun carry permit at 76. She made cakes and clothes and told you how to do it if you needed help or didn’t know how. We could talk for a while about her and her exploits and we are sure that our other family members could too. She will be missed by all of us.

Family and friends will meet for a graveside service on Friday at 2:00 p.m. in Triune Cemetery.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

