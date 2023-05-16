OBITUARY: Dorothy Jean Duboise

Dorothy Jean Duboise passed away peacefully on May 10, 2023 at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro following a short illness.

She was born June 22, 1938 to the late Monroe and Lucy Mai Spradley.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Edmund Duboise; sister, Carol Faye Davis; and son-in-law, Don Bogle.

She is survived by daughters, Elaine Bogle and Kathy Toombs; grandchildren, Michael (Deanna) Toombs, Tommy (Christie) Toombs, Candice Bogle and James Bogle; great-grandchildren, Alex, Thomas, Madison, Ethan and Andrew Toombs and Logan Bogle; brothers, William (Lillian) Spradley, Robert (Elaine) Spradley, Buddy (Sherry) Spradley, and Joe (Jane) Spradley; and brother-in-law, William Davis.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, May 15, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers with Jimmy Tyson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Dorothy was a retired custodian at Reeves Rogers Elementary School. She was a devoted sister, wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by many.

The family would like to thank the staff at Alive Hospice for their care of Dorothy over her final days.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

