Dorothy Jarman Jordan, age 99, of Fosterville, TN, died Sunday, February 22, 2026, at home. A native of Fosterville, she was the daughter of the late Dwight and Sophia Lewis Jarman.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2026, at Fosterville Baptist Church. Dr. Don Frensley will officiate, and burial will follow in the Fosterville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2026, at the church.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Dr. Leland Gerald Jordan.

She is survived by her son, Leland Gerald Jordan, Jr., of Nashville; and daughters, Marsha Jordan Allen, of Nashville, and Mary Alyce Jordan, of Tampa, FL, along with extended family and many dear friends.

Dorothy was a graduate of Christiana High School, Carson-Newman College, and Middle Tennessee State University Graduate School. She devoted her professional life to education, teaching high school English in Franklin, Memphis, and Nashville for 30 years before retiring in 1989. Known for her love of language, literature, and learning, she left a lasting impression on generations of students.

She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a former member of Donelson First Baptist Church. Following her retirement, she returned to her family’s farm in Fosterville, where she became an active member of Fosterville Baptist Church, teaching the adult ladies Sunday School class and serving faithfully as church organist.

Dorothy’s personal relationship with Jesus Christ was a defining part of her life and a quiet source of peace. It shaped the way she loved others, sustained her through hardship, and gave her a calm assurance that those closest to her witnessed and felt. In her final days, that peace remained with her.

