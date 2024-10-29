OBITUARY: Dorothy ‘Dot’ Ghee

Dorothy “Dot” Ghee, age 86 of Murfreesboro passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Mrs. Ghee was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her husband Ramsey Ghee; parents, W.D. Bean and Sophia Eugene Benson Bean; two sisters, Mary Jones and Elsie Earp.

Mrs. Ghee was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was a 1956 graduate of Central High School. She retired from General Electric in Murfreesboro.

Mrs. Ghee is survived by her sister, Hazel Guthrie; son, Randy Ghee and wife Kathy; daughter, Rhonda Morgan and husband David; grandchildren, Matthew Ghee and wife Alexis, Ashley Leonard and husband Daniel, James Payne and wife Jennifer, Ashley Jones, April Kidd and husband Jeremy, William Morgan and wife Jenny, Derek Morgan; 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Trinity United Methodist Church,2303 Jones Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Dot Ghee is now walking with Jesus in the most beautiful place imaginable.

Visitation will be Friday, November 1st, 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel and Saturday, November 2nd, 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church. Rev. John Casey will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

