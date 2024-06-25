OBITUARY: Dorothy Darlene ‘Dot’ Quesenberry

Dorothy Darlene “Dot” Quesenberry, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 10, 2024, while her son and daughter were attending to her under home hospice care.

She succumbed to her battle with cancer, and her parting was peaceful and merciful. She was a sweet, kind woman who will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

Dot was born Dorothy Darlene Young, in Black Horse, Ohio on May 10th, 1940, to Galen and Emma Domer Young with whom she attended the Church of the Brethren regularly.

Dot attended Ravenna Township High School, where she graduated 3rd in her class. She married Dene Quesenberry, Sr., now deceased, in 1958.

She received formal vocal training, piano lessons and had an excellent singing voice. She sang in many large choirs over the years. Dot enjoyed music – especially opera, art, literature, classic movies, and social media posts – all of which she liked sharing with her children and friends. Dot also enjoyed frequent and often humorous group texts with her daughter and son and the laughter that often ensued.

Dot is survived by her daughter, Shelley Quesenberry, her son, Dene Quesenberry; her brother Dale Young and his wife, Nonie; her brother Sherwood “Woody” Young and his wife, Dolly; her nephews, Randy, Matt, Mitch, Scott, Eddie, Marty, George, and Mike; and their spouses; and her nieces, Sharon, Susan, Cara, Carla, Cheryl; and their spouses.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, George Roth and Donnie Young; and nieces Marcine and Trinka Young.

A memorial gathering of friends and loved ones will take place at Woodfin Funeral Home, Murfreesboro, TN, on July 8th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Condolences can be extended to Dene and Shelley on Facebook and/or LinkedIn.

