OBITUARY: Dorothy Corrine Lowe Gibson

Mrs. Dorothy Corrine Lowe Gibson, age 98, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

She was a native of Rutherford County, TN and daughter of the late Fowler White Lowe and Willie Bell McCrary Lowe.

Mrs. Gibson and her husband farmed extensively raising dairy cattle, pigs, chickens, and tending to their garden. She was a loving homemaker and always took care of others. Her favorite family tradition was preparing a large meal for family to come and enjoy every Sunday.

Anyone whoever met her knew how much she loved them. Mrs. Gibson was the most graceful person. She was immensely loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. She was a long-time member of New Hope Baptist Church.

Mrs. Gibson is survived by her grandchildren, Denise Reed and her husband Chris, Michelle Hasty and her husband Bobby, and Melissa House and her husband Michael; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Poteat and her husband Blake, Ethan Reed, Carson Reed, Katelyn Wayman and her husband Brandon, Aspen Rigsby and her husband Stephen, Tristan Hasty, Hunter Hasty, Felicity House, and Ashlyn House; and many loving great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Edmond Gibson; daughters, Patsy Gibson and Donna Gibson Hale; and siblings, Mary Della Bowman, Kirk Lowe, Fred Lowe, Clarence Lowe, Marie Duggin, and Wayne Lowe.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, July 11, 2024 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pastor Cody Turner will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email