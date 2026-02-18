Dorothy Anne Shelton (Foster), age 71, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2026.

Born on April 20, 1954, in Brooklyn, New York, Dorothy proudly served her country as a member of the United States Army and later dedicated her professional life to caring for others as a nurse. Her commitment to service – both to her nation and to her community – reflected her compassionate heart and unwavering sense of duty.

Dorothy was a loving mother to Tim Shelton (Marissa Shelton) and Ashley Shelton, and a proud and devoted grandmother to Lilly, Luca, and Lucy, who brought endless joy to her life. She is also survived by her siblings, Barbara Gurlides and James Foster, as well as her nephew Michael Foster, and nieces Erinn Mauzy and Shannon Gurlides.

Above all, Dorothy will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and sister whose kindness, strength, and warmth touched everyone who knew her. Her legacy of love, service, and dedication to family will live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

She will be deeply missed and forever cherished.

In lieu of flowers and cards and in the spirit of service in which Dorothy lived her life, the family respectfully requests donations to Alzheimer and Dementia research or charitable organizations in her honor. No services are scheduled at this time, but a celebration will be held in the spring to honor Dorothy’s magnificent life.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email