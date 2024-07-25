OBITUARY: Dorothy Ann Mears McCormick

Dorothy Ann Mears McCormick, age 80 of Smyrna passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

She was a native of Woodbury and was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy Mears and Burlah Merriman Mears, and her husband Danny McCormick, and son, Michael McCormick, brothers, Frank Mears, Willie Paul Mears, sister, Geneva Myers.

Mrs. McCormick was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

Mrs. McCormick is survived by her daughters, Sanda Felts and husband Charlie, Tammy Whitlock, and husband James, Teresa Hudson, son, Steve McCormick and wife Laura; 9 Grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Dean Smith, Shirley Cantrell, Barbara Harrell.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 25th, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM Friday, July 26th at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna, Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

