OBITUARY: Dorothy A. Foutch

Dorothy A. Foutch, born on December 11, 1927, passed away peacefully at age 97 on December 3, 2025. She was born in St. Louis, MO, grew up in Springfield IL; enjoyed a long retirement in Mesa, AZ and lived her last 12 years in Murfreesboro, TN.

Mrs. Ed, as her license plate and many people would refer to her by, married Mr. Ed on May 30, 1947. They were married for 76 years before his passing in 2023. They have two children, Dottie and Don and she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Most importantly, Dorothy was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and lived out her calling to support and serve others in her faith. She and Mr. Ed had a long and dedicated ministry with College and Career young adult groups at Westside Christian Church (Springfield IL) and continued to be an active member of Central Christina and Broadway Christian Church (Mesa, AZ) and World Outreach Church (Murfreesboro, TN).

Dorothy enjoyed many activities during her long-life including singing in church, running, golf, telling jokes, reading, knitting, square dancing and spending time with family. She loved to travel and was very proud of her Swiss and German heritage, telling many stories of her family history so generations to come would know their descendants. She was a homemaker during her children’s youth but later received a nursing degree becoming an LPN. Caring for people was something she always did, and she was immensely proud of her work.

Dorothy will be remembered as a fierce follower of Christ, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She cared for everyone she knew, and she lived life to the fullest, always trying to bring a smile to those around her.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Edwin W. Foutch, her parents, Dorothy Myers Fleischli and Earl J. Fleischli and her brother Earl Fleischli Jr.

She is survived by her daughter Dottie (Dave) Kraemer; son, Don (Pam) Foutch; grandchildren, Heather (Shannon) Kraemer-Stephens, Heath Kraemer, Kevin (Audra) Foutch, Brianna (Brandon) Shaw; and great-grandchildren, Samantha Kraemer, Oliver Foutch, Elliott Foutch and Aoife Shaw.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to World Outreach Church.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

