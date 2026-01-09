OBITUARY: Doris Naomi Gannon Bean

Doris Naomi Gannon Bean, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 6, 2026, at the home where she has lived since 1959. Doris was born in the Rucker community on November 13,1930, to the late Mary Forrest Gannon and Richard Mckinley Gannon. Doris married the love of her life Thomas Marion Bean November 22,1951. Doris graduated from Rockvale High School where she enjoyed playing basketball. She went on to graduate from Nashville business college which helped to prepare her for her future in the business world. She went to work at Aultman’s jewelry on November 9,1949 as a bookkeeper and saleslady and in later years she became the owner and operator until her retirement. After retirement, Doris and Marion enjoyed traveling in their motor home, until his illness and death in 2019. Doris was a member of Leanna Church of Christ for over 65 years Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Marion Bean, and her son Terry Michael Bean, brother Edwin Wendell Gannon Sr.; nephew, Edwin Wendell Gannon Jr. Doris is survived by nieces and nephews, along with a special cousin, Berniece Wood, very close friends and neighbors, James and Rita Barrett, very special friends and tenants, Judy Goldie and Melanie Davenport. Doris was blessed to have her amazing caregivers, Sandy Smith, Sandra Kenton, Paula Berry, Anetta Esters and Annette Mclaurin.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Aveanna Hospice.

Visitation will be Monday, January 12th 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Kevin Dye will officiate. Pallbearers will be, James Barrett, and Jason Barrett and friends from Leanna Church of Christ Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

Psalm 121

I lift my eyes to the mountains from where will my help come? My help comes from God, who made heaven and earth. God will not allow your feet to stumble; God who keeps you will not slumber.