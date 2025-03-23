OBITUARY: Doris Lizama Polzin

Doris Lizama Polzin, age 66 of Murfreesboro died Friday March 21, 2025. She was a native Guam and was preceded death, by her husband, John Martin Polzin; parents, Eloy LG Lizama, and Doloris S. Lizama.

She was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church and was retired from the Alivn C. York Medical Center.

Mrs. Polzin is survived by her children, Mark Andru and wife Claudia, Josh Andru and wife Lauren, Chris Andru and fiancé Amber Northcutt; grandchildren, Jordan Andru, Wyatt Andru, Maleah Andru, Nolan Andru; brother, Johnny Lizama and wife Doris, Eloy S. Lizama and wife Cecilia; sister, Nieves Martir and husband John.

Visitation will be Wednesday March 26th at 1:00PM until Funeral Mass at 2:00PM at St. Luke Catholic Church. Burial at a later date in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com