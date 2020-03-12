Doris Kellogg Cole 89, of Smyrna passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. Doris was born September 16, 1930 in Augusta, GA to parent Jasper Earl and Inez King Smith. She lived her early life in Chattanooga and graduated from Chattanooga Central High School in 1948. She went on to graduate from Temple University in 1950. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Smyrna and in her later years a member the United Methodist Church in La Vergne. She had a beautiful singing voice and she shared her talent with the members of her church through playing the piano, organ and singing in the church choir. She was also a member of the Nashville Symphony Chorus where she devoted her talents to the surrounding community. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Doris is preceded in death by the Pastor Harry Clay Kellogg, Jr. to whom she was married for 30 years and Grady Henry Cole to whom she was married 20 years.

She is survived by her children Nancy Kellogg, Kathy O’Brien, Harry and Candice Kellogg and Elizabeth and Eric Smith, Lynn and Allen McDonald, Lee Cole, H.G. Cole Jr. and Holly Cole; grandchildren Evelyn and Jason Thompson, Thomas and Mirandi Riley, Patrick O’Brien & Cassandra Lee Chapman, Wesley Sevier, Sarah Smith, Julien Smith and Kelly Hrinda, Savannah Smith and Jacob Beard, Gabriel Smith, Skylar Smith, Caroline McDonald and Steve Hutchins, Clayton McDonald, Hank and Crystal Cole, Heather and Declan McGarry; and great-grandchildren, Joseph Barrett, Molly O’Brien, Adelaide Riley, Chapel Pitts and Ryder Beard, Henry Grady Cole IV, Mary Hollon McGarry, and Fenton McGarry.

Doris will always be remembered for her loving heart and spirit. We would like to give special thanks to Creekside Assisted Living and Waterford Assisted Living for their wonderful care and support and special thanks to Sharon Jones for her loving care and friendship to Doris.

A graveside service will be Friday at 12:00 noon in Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna. Rev. De Hennessy and Rev. Denman Fraizer will officiate. Visitation will be Friday at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Ryder’s Striders Great Stride Team in care of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4538 Trousdale Drive, Nashville, TN 37204 (615-255-1167) in the name of her great grandson, Ryder Beard who is a CF warrior.