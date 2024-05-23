OBITUARY: Doris Kathleen Cantrell Talley

Doris Kathleen Cantrell Talley went to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at the age of 96.

Mrs. Talley was born November 20, 1927, to the late, Claude and Nova Walker Cantrell who preceded her in death.

She was the youngest of six siblings who also preceded her in death; Pauline Cantrell Cope, Delbert Cantrell, Elvin Cantrell, Zelma Cantrell Myers, and Peyton Cantrell.

She is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Charles Talley of McMinnville, TN.; daughter, Connie (Gordon) Talley Tuggle of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Griffin (Beth) Tuggle of Atlanta, GA., and Kathleen “Kara” (fiancé Mike Williams) Tuggle of Chattanooga, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Charlotte “Charlie” and Caleb Tuggle of Atlanta, Georgia; sister-in-law, Frances Talley Wiser; niece, Dortha Myers Walker, both of McMinnville; nephew, Jimmy (Tiffany) Wiser of Pavillion, WY.

Mrs. Talley was a devoted wife and mother. She retired from Grizzell’s Jewelers where she found her love for fine jewelry and beautiful China. She volunteered with Girl Scouts and was a long time Sunday school teacher.

Doris and Charles were long time members of Rockliff Church of Christ. In recent years, they attended West Riverside Church of Christ.

Doris was a lady of humility, grace, class, and character. She had a life well lived. Her Christian example will live on in the lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Meals on Wheels or F.C. Boyd Christian School.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, May 24, 2024, 12:00 pm -2:00 pm at High’s Funeral Home in McMinnville, TN. Graveside service will be Friday, May 24, 2024, at 2:30 pm at Rockliff Cemetery, McMinnville. Bro. Bill Boyd will officiate. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

