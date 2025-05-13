OBITUARY: Doris Jean Snell

Doris Jean Snell was born September 10th 1944 in Nashville, TN to late Lula Mai Waters and Wilson Waters Sr. She departed this earthly life on May 6, 2025.

She married Robert Snell on April 5, 1965 and raised five loving daughters. She was a graduate of the Department of Education on December 3, 1983. She attended/graduated from Helena Dye and Flanery Beauty College on August 14, 1986.

She was employed at National Tape and Disk until retirement. She sung with her sisters in the North Star Ensembles for over 40 years. She was a woman of unwavering belief, whose love for the Lord shone through every aspect in her life.

She found joy in prayer, strength and peace in the promises of eternal life. She shared her faith through kindness, compassion, and unyielding trust in God’s plan.

Doris is survived by her children: Sheryl (Kelvin), Lula Snell, Roberetta (Maurice) Lattimore, Fedarica (Bobby) Crutcher.

Sisters: Ella Lillard, Shenita Waters.

Brothers: Sherman (Ronda) Waters, Charles Waters, John Waters.

Grandchildren: Cheress, La Kendra, Kavitria, Randall, Renisha (Deon), Reginald (Mikecia), Demontez, Justin, Kathryn, Diamond, Jocoria, Bobby Jr., and Zaria.

Great Grandchildren: Ariyah, Gary, Robert Jr., Arianna, Jamyah, Saniyah, Ty, Lyla, Jayceon, Skylar, Shayla, Will, Mya, Maleiya, Deon Jr., Dacari, and Bella.

Friends: Mr. Russell, Ms. Diane and Ms. Denise.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lula Mai Waters and Wilson Waters Sr., Husband Robert Snell, Sisters: Janie Wheat, Wilma Baugh, Mattie Harris, Mary Ferguson and Lanthia Wiley.

Brothers: Wilson Waters Jr., David Lee Waters, Osborne Waters, and Darry Waters.

Daughter: Shenita Snell.

Grandchild: Robert Snell.