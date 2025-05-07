OBITUARY: Doris Jean Cummings

Doris Jean Cummings, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 86. Born and raised on the South Side of Chicago on January 30, 1939, Doris carried with her the strength, grace, and resilience that defined her generation and her community.

She was a devoted mother to her two daughters, Monica Denise Thompson and Carolyn Marie Williams, as well as her niece Liza Greene (Mark), and a cherished grandmother to Demetrius Williams and Forest Thompson (Adriane). She was affectionately known as “Big Mama” to Bianca and Kai Greene and was a proud great-grandmother to McKenzie Williams. Doris’s love extended far beyond her immediate family; she was a nurturing presence to a host of nieces and nephews, offering wisdom, care, and unwavering support.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, James Stevenson and Maggie Evans, as well as her younger brother and sister, Maurice and Patrice Stevenson. Their memories remained close to her heart throughout her life.

Known for her warmth, kindness, and a steadfast sense of loyalty, Doris was more than a matriarch—she was a source of comfort and strength to many. Whether offering a listening ear, heartfelt advice, or a welcoming home, she lived a life devoted to others. Her legacy is one of unconditional love, deep compassion, and enduring grace.

Her presence will be deeply missed, but her spirit will continue to live on in all those she loved.