Doris Jean Adams, age 79 of Smyrna, died Saturday February 15, 2020. She was a native of Oak Ridge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Adams, parents, James and Hazel Stout Miles, a daughter, Kim Cannon.

Mrs. Adams was member of First Free Methodist Church and retired from Better-Bilt.

She is survived; Teresa McGown and Marsha Spry; Grandchildren, April, Tangela, Michael, Melody, Tiffany, Kayla 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Headrick, Marie Hobby, Joyce Herron, Vickie Sanchez, Donna Coakley.

A private family service will be held at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com