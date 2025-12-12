OBITUARY: Doris Comer Lowe

Doris Comer Lowe, age 90, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away at her home, the morning of Wednesday, December 10, 2025. Mrs. Lowe was the daughter of the late Nora and Dudley M. Comer, Sr.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of over 67 years, the late A. E. Lowe, Jr., who passed away in 2017.

She is survived by her sons, Danny Lowe and Mark Lowe and his wife Paula; granddaughters, Lindsey Lowe and Lacey Branch and her husband Phillip; great grandchildren, Lowen and Banks Branch; and special friend, Maria Rose. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Wilson Cordell Comer, Claude Edwin Comer, Dudley Comer, Albert Comer and James T. Comer and sisters, Sara Earlene Cobb, Ida Bell Hoover, Alura Yambor, Salley Gardner, Margie L. Johnson, Clara Harris and Jenell Gammons.

Mrs. Lowe was the long time Senior Teller at the National Bank of Murfreesboro. She and her husband loved to spend the winter months at their Florida home in Fort Myers. She was an accomplished artist, specializing in paintings and drawings. She and her husband attended North Blvd. Church of Christ and then World Outreach Church. Mrs. Lowe was very instrumental in the establishment of Middle Tennessee Christian High School in 1975.

Services to celebrate Mrs. Lowe will be on the afternoon of Monday, December 15, 2025, at Two O’clock at Roselawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. A gathering of family and friends will also be on Monday, December 15, 2025, from Twelve noon till the service begins at Two O’clock. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email