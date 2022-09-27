OBITUARY: Dora Etta Sensing Milligan Garrett

Dora Etta Sensing Milligan Garrett, age 94, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on September 23rd, 2022, at Stones River Manor.

She was born on June 21st, 1928, to parents Wylie Wilson Sensing Sr. and Sallie Virginia Gill Sensing in Charlotte, TN.

Dora was a beloved member of the Highland Heights Church of Christ in Smyrna, TN. Her career included working in the congressional and mayoral offices of Richard Fulton, as well as other departments within the Metro Nashville Government.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Kathy (David) Lawrence and Melanie (Wayne) Gordon; grandchildren, Keely (Chris) Vanderheyden, Daniel Gordon, Chris (Liz) Lawrence, and Jamie (Jess) Lawrence; nine precious great-grandchildren; sister, Bertha Matlock; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded by her parents, Wylie and Sallie Sensing; first husband, Theron Milligan; second husband James Garrett; sisters Leona Hunt, Virginia Bates, Lovena Lewter, Bonnie Kate and Bennie Joyce Sensing; brothers Andie, Clifton, and Wylie Sensing, Jr.

Visitation with the family will be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna on Monday, September 26th, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Tuesday guests may meet with the family briefly from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM with the Funeral Service beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Hermitage Memorial Gardens in Hermitage, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/