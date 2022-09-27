Tuesday, September 27, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeObituariesOBITUARY: Dora Etta Sensing Milligan Garrett
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Dora Etta Sensing Milligan Garrett

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
0
21
Dora-Etta-Sensing-Milligan-Garrett

Dora Etta Sensing Milligan Garrett, age 94, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on September 23rd, 2022, at Stones River Manor.

She was born on June 21st, 1928, to parents Wylie Wilson Sensing Sr. and Sallie Virginia Gill Sensing in Charlotte, TN.

Dora was a beloved member of the Highland Heights Church of Christ in Smyrna, TN. Her career included working in the congressional and mayoral offices of Richard Fulton, as well as other departments within the Metro Nashville Government.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Kathy (David) Lawrence and Melanie (Wayne) Gordon; grandchildren, Keely (Chris) Vanderheyden, Daniel Gordon, Chris (Liz) Lawrence, and Jamie (Jess) Lawrence; nine precious great-grandchildren; sister, Bertha Matlock; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded by her parents, Wylie and Sallie Sensing; first husband, Theron Milligan; second husband James Garrett; sisters Leona Hunt, Virginia Bates, Lovena Lewter, Bonnie Kate and Bennie Joyce Sensing; brothers Andie, Clifton, and Wylie Sensing, Jr.

Visitation with the family will be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna on Monday, September 26th, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Tuesday guests may meet with the family briefly from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM with the Funeral Service beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Hermitage Memorial Gardens in Hermitage, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Previous articleMuseum at Rutherford County Courthouse is a Small Gem of History
Next articleComing to HBO Max in October 2022
Jennifer Haley
Jennifer Haley
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.