Donna Suzanne Beers, age 52 of Lascassas, Tennessee died Monday, December 20, 2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a native of Franklin, Tennessee, and a daughter of the late Dianna Sue Beers and Harry Ray Beers of Smithville, who survives her.

In addition to her father, she is survived by two sons, Benjamin Hill of Shelbyville, and Tyler Hill of Lascassas; a brother, James Beers and wife Krissa of Tiger, GA; a niece, Hannah Beers of Tiger, GA.; a nephew, Daniel Rogers of Chattanooga; granddaughter, Annalen Hill; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Donna was a 1987 graduate of Oakland High School and went on to earn her master’s degree from MTSU. Donna’s twenty-nine-year career as an educator in Murfreesboro started at Mitchell Neilson Elementary and she most recently was teaching at the Bradley Academy. She was a Murfreesboro City Schools Teacher of the Year in 2013 and 2015.

She was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan whose favorite holiday was the fourth of July. Donna loved the ocean and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 3:00 PM until the time of a celebration of life service beginning at 5:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel and an online guestbook is available for the Beers family at www.woodfinchapel.com.