Donna Sue Jakes, age 81, passed away May 4, 2022 in Woodbury. She was a life-long resident of the Kittrell Community and owned a Home Health facility for Veterans.

Donna worked at White Stag, Heatcraft, and the Post Office. She loved working in her flowers, traveling, and her grandchildren. Donna loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and cooking for her family. She loved gospel and country music, especially George Jones.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Curtis and Ora Lee Lawson Messick; and brothers, Charles Messick, Richard Messick, and Youree Lee Messick; and daughter, Marcia Marie Jakes.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, William “Billy” Martin Jakes, Jr.; children, Danny (Brenda) Martin Jakes of McMinnville and Mike (Kerrie) Charles Jakes of Readyville; grandchildren, Mandy (Wesley) Young, Dillon (Katie) Jakes, Renee (Jason) Averitt, Abby (Brandon) James, Briar Jakes, Luke Jakes, Brandon Miles and Jaxsen Miles; and great-grandchildren, Rylee, Jace, Lily, Tatum, Eli, Skyler, and Emma.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, May 6, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

