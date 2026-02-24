Tuesday, February 24, 2026
OBITUARY: Donna Renee Gaines

Jennifer Haley
Donna Renee Gaines, aged 60, passed away on February 22, 2026. Born on January 20, 1966, Donna was a resident of Smyrna, Tennessee.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, located at 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 37129, on February 28, 2026, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

A Service to Celebrate will follow at the same venue, beginning at 2:00 pm.

Mausoleum Placement will take place at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, also at 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 37129.

Complete obituary will be posted when available. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

 

