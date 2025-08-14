OBITUARY: Donna Michelle Troupe

Donna Michelle Troupe, 60, of LaVergne, TN, passed away peacefully at home on August 7, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born March 10, 1965, Donna was known for her kind heart, joyful spirit, and deep love for family.

She is survived by daughters Crystal Connor and Michelle (Ryan) Golladay; grandchildren Chelsea, Kyra, Maddison, and Matthew; great-grandchildren Ezrie and Ryder; brother Tony Troupe; sister Vicky Troupe; bonus daughters Holly and Amber; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Charlotte Troupe, and the love of her life, Kent Knoblauch.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. at Christ Community Church in Smyrna, TN.

Her love and laughter will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.