OBITUARY: Donna Mechelle Barrett

Donna Mechelle Barrett, age 58 of Murfreesboro died Thursday December 26, 2024. She was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by her mother, Retta Barrett.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and caregiver.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Jadon Puebla; grandchildren, Natalia Puebla, Dominic Puebla; father, Billy Barrett; siblings, Shannon Agee, Shane Barrett and wife Paola, Shawnn Barrett; nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Second Harvest Food Bank in memory of Donna Mechelle Barrett. www.secondharvestmidtn.org

Visitation will be Wednesday January 1st from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Wednesday January 1st at 4:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Private graveside in O’Brien Cemetery at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com