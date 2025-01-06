OBITUARY: Donna Marie King Baum

Donna Marie King Baum, age 64 of Christiana, TN, left this earth peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, in Nashville, TN.

She was born on August 15, 1960, in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Charlene P. King and the late Clem J. “Pete” King.

Donna graduated from Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, TN. She was a homemaker for many years and worked alongside her beloved mother Charlene, owner of King’s Market in Murfreesboro, TN. Donna got her CDL in the early 90’s when she then started trucking the country with her loving husband Barry “Weird Beard”. Donna loved spending time with her daughters, grandchildren, family, and many friends. She loved riding Harley’s, concerts, butterfly’s, reading, and always up for a new tattoo.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Charlene and Pete King, her husband of 24 years, Barry “Weird Beard” Baum and brothers, William Earl King and Johnnie King.

Donna is survived by her loving daughters, Andrea McLeod (Richard) of Benton, KY, Meredith Wiggins (Brad Lowry) of Holcomb, MO, and Sara Jenkins (Davon Harrison) of Columbus, OH; 13 grandchildren, Anthony (Cameron) Wiggins, Dylan (Kiersten) Wiggins, Cayden, Braxton, Arianna, Brody, Madison, Justin, Alexa, Brooklyn, Trinity, Braxton and Garrett Lowry. She had four bonus great-grandchildren and was anxiously awaiting the arrival of great-grandson Paxton James Wiggins; sisters, Debbie Pitts of Murfreesboro TN, Joyce Davis of Murfreesboro TN, Evelyn (Billy) Dority of Murfreesboro TN and Dawn (Doug) Mendl of Lewisburg TN; sister in law, Mary Jo King of Smyrna TN; nieces and nephews Kristy, Maxwell, Malachi, Angela, Amiah, John, Jeremy, Montana, Morgan, Koen, Logan, Lawson, Christian, and Hunter; many friends including Cat Mathews, Dorothy Low, Tina Low and Fina Bailey. Bonus daughter, Amanda Carroll.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Southeast Baptist Church, 708 Minerva Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37130 with Pastor Joe Vinson officiating.

An online guestbook for the Baum family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email