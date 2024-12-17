OBITUARY: Donna Marie Gray Lynn

Donna Marie Gray Lynn, age 70, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a native of the majestic mountains of Bristol, Tennessee and has lived in Rutherford County for the last 50 years.

Donna was preceded in death by her grandparents George and Emma Grant, grandparents Dennis and Sudie Gray, her father Paul Gray and her dear friend Judy Reed.

She is survived by her spouse of 42 years, Michelle, daughters Mitzi (Jeff) Cross and Jamie (Tom) Hubbard, son Michael Lynn, brothers Dennis Gray, Michael (Michella) Gray, Phillip (Kathy) Gray, sister Becky Gray, grandson Wil Lynn, four-legged babies Dixie, Isabella and Mimi and lifelong friends Sue Ashley, Whitney Ashley Streets and Beth Lisa Marcus Pruitt.

A visitation for Donna will be on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm with a memorial service with family speaking at 6:00 pm at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

A celebration of life will follow at the home of Donna and Michelle. 12355 Bradyville Pike. Readyville, TN 37149. Please join us to celebrate the precious life of Donna through laughter and tears.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email