Donna Mae Mihm, age 83 of Readyville, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, surrounded by her family.

She was born May 8, 1943, in Celina, OH to Cleveland and Lucy Bales Stover.

She worked at Huffy Bicycle for 12+ years and Whirlpool for 30+ years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland and Lucy Bayles Stover; husband, Ronald Mihm; sons, Timothy Mihm; David Mihm; Jeffrey Mihm; brothers, Marvin Hoover; Daniel Stover; and Bruce Stover.

Donna is survived by her sons, Bobby Mihm; Steven Mihm; daughter, Debra (Chris) Short; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Terhark.

Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was a good woman, who loved her family dearly.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 2:00pm – 6:00pm with the service to follow in the chapel. Bro Marty Neal will be officiating.

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This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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