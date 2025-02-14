OBITUARY: Donna Lynn Keller

Donna Lynn Keller, age 70, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away February 12, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert and Billie Parker Keller and her sister Ruth Ann.

Donna was born in Liberty, Texas on January 28, 1955. She spent her formative years in Murfreesboro, TN, graduated from Oakland High School and earned a BS degree with a double major in Equine Science and Economics from Middle Tennessee State University.

A lifelong lover of horses, Donna started riding as a child and became an avid participant in Pony Club. She was even chosen to train for the Junior United States Equestrian Team in dressage. She founded Hunters Court Stable with her former husband and together they produced champion hunters and jumpers.

Donna’s first overseas trip was to Israel where she was baptised and set on a new mission in life. She became extremely active in her church, even training with Youth With A Mission and participating in missionary work in Ukraine and Belarus. The people there were so impoverished she even gave away the clothes she took with her, just going home with the clothes on her back.

Upon returning to Murfreesboro, Donna decided to merge her counseling and financial acumen to help others secure their futures through investments and tax planning.

After retiring she was a devoted caretaker to her parents, enjoying building with her father and gardening with her mother.

We want to thank Alive Hospice for the exceptional care Donna received and ask that donations in her memory be made to them in lieu of flowers, www.https://www.alivehospice.org/get-involved/give/.

A graveside service to celebrate Donna is planned for Three O’clock the afternoon of Monday, February 17, 2025 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. A visitation will also be on Monday, February 17, 2025 from One O’clock until Three O’clock at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

