OBITUARY: Donna Kay Martin

Donna Kay Martin, age 65 of Murfreesboro passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

She was a native of Sweetwater TN and was preceded in death by her parents, William F. Rodgers and Revonda Patterson Rodgers.

Mrs. Martin was a Christian and had worked as a Loan Officer most of her life. She was a long-standing member of the Middle Tennessee Motorcycle Community.

She is survived by children, Heather Haynes, Holly Smith, Jennifer Tierney; grandchildren; Kennedy, Kori, Jack, Isabell, Charlie, and Charlee, Addy; partner, Mark Martin; brother, Will Rodgers.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 26th, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Celebration of Life service will be on Saturday, October 26th, at 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Allen Smith officiating. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email