OBITUARY: Donna Jean Moore Faith

Donna Jean Moore Faith, age 82, passed away June 2, 2025 at her residence. She was a native of Martinsburg, West Virginia and a resident of Rutherford County.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine Pearl Byers Moore and Harley Moore; husband, Louis Faith; son, Rick Woodward; brother, Ronald Moore and sister, Sharon Shank.

She is survived by her sons, Tony Woodward, Stephen Smith; daughters, Lisa (Lawrence) Richardson, Tammy (David) Stotler; brother, Jimmy (Patti) Moore; sister, Beadie (Kenneth) Hildreth; eight grandchildren; and sixteen great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-5:00 P.M. with eulogy and memories from 5:00-6:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Burial will be in the Johnsontown Church of the Brethren Cemetery in West Virginia at a later date.

Burial will be in the Johnsontown Church of the Brethren Cemetery in West Virginia at a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

