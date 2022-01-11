Donna Jean Lippert, age 79, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at her residence.

Donna was a loan officer for the Bank of Arizona and lived in Murfreesboro for the past thirteen years. She was a member of the Franklin Road Baptist Church.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Hyde and Margaret Kopp Hyde.

Donna is survived by her husband, Harry Andrew Lippert; two sons, Rodney North and Nick North and his wife Tammy; grandchildren, Brock North, Tahnee North, and Jonny North; brothers, Allan Hyde and his wife Faye, Richard Hyde and his wife Joan; sister, Jennifer Eide and her husband Maurice.

Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time of 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Franklin Road Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Bill Rice Ranch Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kingdom Air Corps in Alaska where she and her husband, Harry, worked for the last thirteen summers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.