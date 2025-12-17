OBITUARY: Donna Jean Bracy

Donna Jean Bracy, age 76 of Murfreesboro died December 16, 2025. She was a native of Old Hickory, and was preceded in death by her parents, James Kilian, and Irma Jean Lovell Kilian.

Mrs. Bracy was a devoted member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church and had worked for the Life and Casualty Insurance Company of Tennessee. She also volunteered, kept the nursery at church, worked at the MTSU Phillips Bookstore, and was a housewife.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Bill Bracy. Children: Patrick Bracy and wife Heather, Jennifer Miller and husband Ryan, Nathan Bracy and wife Brandie; Step-Daughter: Michelle Howard and husband Rob; Grandchildren: Harrison Bracy, Laura Rose Bracy, Reese Miller, Rylee Miller, Addison Bracy, Cope Bracy, Mac Bracy, Andrew Howard, Justin Howard, Allison Howard; Great-grandchild: Georgia Howard. Sister: Joyce Medana; Brother: Mike Kilian.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church or Green House Ministries.

Visitation will be Friday December 19th 3:00-6:00 PM at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Funeral service will be Saturday December 20th 1:00 PM at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Chris Warren will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com