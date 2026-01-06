OBITUARY: Donna Jane Wisdom Sweeney

Mrs. Donna Jane Wisdom Sweeney, 66, of Smyrna, formerly of Linden, passed away Tuesday December 23, 2025 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.

A 1977 graduate of Perry County High School in Linden, Donna went on to earn her degree from Columbia State Community College in 1979. She was born on February 21, 1959, at Baptist Hospital in Nashville to the late James Howard Wisdom and Vetta Jane Fraley Wisdom.

Donna’s greatest joy was her family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Timothy Culp Sweeney of Smyrna (formerly of Lobelville). Her legacy continues through her sons and their families:

Cayce Sweeney and wife, Maria, and their children: Walter, Ruby, and Charlotte.

Clay Sweeney and wife, Tabetha, and their children: Mason and Ellerie.

She is also survived by her sister, Marsha Dixon Brown; her father – in – law and mother – in – law, Joe and Ruby Sweeney; and sisters – in – law, Stella Rhodes and Donna Carroll (Charlie). Donna will be fondly remembered by her nephews, John Dixon, Bryant Rhodes, Mitchell Rhodes, and Stephen Carroll; her niece, Jana Birdyshaw; and a host of beloved great – nephews and great – nieces.

A service to celebrate Donna’s life was held on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at 2:30 pm in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will take place on Sunday from 12 Noon until the time of service.

Memorial Donations:

In Lieu of Flowers the family request that donations be made to the United Women of Faith Backpack program.

Smyrna First United Methodist Church, 301 Sam David Road, Smyrna, TN 37167

Also a memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Smyrna at a later date.

